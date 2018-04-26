Politics Security
White House Releases Photos Of Pompeo And Kim Jong Un
Pompeo traveled to North Korea before his confirmation in his role as CIA director to conduct a meeting ahead of an expected summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.
The shock meeting was revealed weeks later with Trump expressing optimism of the results of the meeting.
Photos were revealed just moments ago by the White House.
Great to have Secretary Pompeo confirmed. He will do an excellent job helping @POTUS lead our efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. (photos from previously confirmed Easter weekend trip) pic.twitter.com/o4RNDKVmah
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) April 26, 2018
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released photos of an Easter weekend meeting between recently confirmed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Great to