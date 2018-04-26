True Pundit

White House Releases Photos Of Pompeo And Kim Jong Un

Pompeo traveled to North Korea before his confirmation in his role as CIA director to conduct a meeting ahead of an expected summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader.

The shock meeting was revealed weeks later with Trump expressing optimism of the results of the meeting.

Photos were revealed just moments ago by the White House.

Great to

