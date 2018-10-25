Explosive device sent to CNN featured parody ISIS flag, ‘Get Er Done’ inscription

An image on the explosive device sent to former CIA Director John Brennan on Tuesday appears to be a parody of an ISIS flag taken from a meme that has been circulating on right-wing corners of the internet since 2014.

The print-out appears to show a parody flag that replaces Arabic characters with the silhouette of three women in high heels, and a middle inscription reading “Get ‘Er Done” — which is the catchphrase of standup comedian Larry the Cable Guy.

it is a mock “Hillbilly” version of the flag captioned “Get Er Done” with 3 suggestive silhouettes on top. pic.twitter.com/8dKYSsuHBT — Real Elzo Smid (@elzosmid) October 24, 2018

The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay first noted that an image that appeared inside the explosive package sent to CNN’s TimeWarner building and addressed to Brennan bore a striking similarity to the black-and-white flag of the terror group.

A senior law enforcement official said that the image contained on the Brennan device that appears to be an ISIS flag is in fact a mocking parody of it. The official confirmed that the words "Get Er Done" were on the device.