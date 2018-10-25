Police investigate suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro

Police are examining a suspicious package addressed to actor-director Robert De Niro at a building in Lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood, two law enforcement sources said early Thursday.

The package has markings similar to the pipe bomb packages recently mailed nationwide to top Democrats, the sources said.

Another suspicious package. This one sent to Robert DeNiro. NYPD now investigation @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/46J78O52Qx — Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) October 25, 2018

The address, 375 Greenwich St., matches that of Tribeca Enterprises, De Niro’s film and television production company and organizer of the Tribeca Film festival. The site also contains De Niro’s Tribeca Grill restaurant

Like most of the other packages, the return address was that of Democratic US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, the sources said. There is no information to suggest she sent the packages.

And, just as the other packages, the one sent to De Niro had six American-flag stamps arrayed in two rows. No postmark is visible on the front of the De Niro package, similar to some of the others, the sources said.