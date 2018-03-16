-
Hillary Clinton fractures wrist after slipping in India resort bathtub, report says33 mins ago
-
The FBI Knew About The Florida Jihadist For A Year Before He Murdered Friend33 mins ago
-
Navy SEAL Congressman Has Brutal Comeback When Asked Why He Needs High-Capacity Magazines34 mins ago
-
The US could finish off ISIS if Turkey would stop fighting the Kurds, Pentagon says36 mins ago
-
College lists ‘God bless you’ as a ‘microaggression’36 mins ago
-
Turley: Strange That McCabe Is ‘Worried More About Pensions Than Prison’ (VIDEO)52 mins ago
-
Even Ex-Clinton Campaign Manager Says Hillary’s Latest Remarks Are Bad: ‘I Can’t Sugarcoat It’ (VIDEO)1 hour ago
-
Cherokee Genealogist: No, Elizabeth Warren Is Not Native American (VIDEO)1 hour ago
-
WATCH: Brzezinski Attacks First and Second Amendments Simultaneously3 hours ago
-
NBC Promises ‘Brutal Senate Confirmation Battle’ Over Trump’s CIA Pick (VIDEO)3 hours ago
Archives
- March 2018 (922)
- February 2018 (1736)
- January 2018 (1891)
- December 2017 (1785)
- November 2017 (2386)
- October 2017 (2218)
- September 2017 (2464)
- August 2017 (2604)
- July 2017 (1611)
- June 2017 (1864)
- May 2017 (1443)
- April 2017 (816)
- March 2017 (774)
- February 2017 (1254)
- January 2017 (2391)
- December 2016 (1309)
- November 2016 (1261)
- October 2016 (1159)
- September 2016 (1759)
- August 2016 (1252)
- July 2016 (746)
- June 2016 (300)
Latest Tweets
Social
Follow me on TwitterMy Tweets
Politics
Expert Reveals Huffington Post’s Anti-White Policy Is Likely Illegal
In a series of tweets Wednesday night, HuffPost editor Chloe Angyal discussed the racial makeup of the news website’s opinion columnists for the month.
One tweet seems to disclose a kind of quota system at the opinion section, with Angyal discussing her “goals” for the racial and gender composition of contributors.
Our goals for this month were: less than 50% white authors (check!), Asian representation that matches or exceeds the US population (check!), more trans and non-binary authors (check, but I want to do better).
— Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018
Merely striving for a more diverse workplace isn’t unlawful.
However, giving preference to one job candidate over another — or simply declining to even consider a candidate — because of his or her race can be a violation of discrimination laws.
Casey Wolnowski, a New York-based employment discrimination attorney at the firm Phillips & Associates, saw potential violations with the HuffPo’s policies.
“Generally speaking (I’m) leery of racial quotas and what impact those might have on being discriminatory. I understand the value of a diverse workforce, but before even assessing the individual merits or individual qualifications … to say we’re automatically determining what the quota system is gonna be, I think that’s potentially problematic,” Wolnowski told The Daily Caller News Foundation. – READ MORE