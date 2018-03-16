Expert Reveals Huffington Post’s Anti-White Policy Is Likely Illegal

In a series of tweets Wednesday night, HuffPost editor Chloe Angyal discussed the racial makeup of the news website’s opinion columnists for the month.

One tweet seems to disclose a kind of quota system at the opinion section, with Angyal discussing her “goals” for the racial and gender composition of contributors.

Our goals for this month were: less than 50% white authors (check!), Asian representation that matches or exceeds the US population (check!), more trans and non-binary authors (check, but I want to do better). — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) March 14, 2018 Merely striving for a more diverse workplace isn't unlawful. However, giving preference to one job candidate over another — or simply declining to even consider a candidate — because of his or her race can be a violation of discrimination laws. Casey Wolnowski, a New York-based employment discrimination attorney at the firm Phillips & Associates, saw potential violations with the HuffPo's policies. "Generally speaking (I'm) leery of racial quotas and what impact those might have on being discriminatory. I understand the value of a diverse workforce, but before even assessing the individual merits or individual qualifications … to say we're automatically determining what the quota system is gonna be, I think that's potentially problematic," Wolnowski told The Daily Caller News Foundation. – READ MORE

