Nearly 250 Counties Have More Registered Voters than Eligible Voters

Nearly 250 Counties Across The United States Have More Registered Voters On The Voting Rolls Than The Number Of Eligible, Citizen Voters, Government Accountability Insititute (Gai) Research Director Eric Eggers Reveals In His New Book.

Eggers told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, as his new book, Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election, details, that voter fraud in the U.S. is a real issue that has yet to be dealt with.

“You have 248 counties in this country that have more registered voters than you have citizens of legal voting age … nearly three million people are registered to vote in more than one state,” Egger said. “Even Barack Obama’s … administration said that yeah, maybe 16 million election registrations are completely inaccurate. And in some states, this is as many as one-in-seven [registrations].”

Eggers said Democrats and left-wing organizations funded by globalist billionaire George Soros fight “at every turn to keep any effort to increase [voter] security,” which he said, “includes leveling the charges of racism anytime a state wants to do anything” about combatting voter fraud. – READ MORE