Ex-US attorney calls Epstein suicide ‘more than coincidental’

An ex-United States attorney said Wednesday that “you have to be concerned” about Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide in a Lower Manhattan lockup — which he called “more than coincidental.”

Former Utah US Attorney Brett Tolman told “Fox & Friends” that he believed the indictment filed Tuesday against two prison guards accused of sleeping and surfing the internet instead of checking on Epstein was intended to “apply pressure to find out everything that they know.”

“If you look at this, it’s very possible that this is just a dereliction of duty and that these guards made the mistake of not following through,” Tolman said.

“But you would have to look at it in a vacuum and come to that conclusion and ignore everything else that’s gone on with this case against Epstein.”

Tolman, who referenced ongoing investigations by the FBI and the Department of Justice’s inspector general, called the charges against guards Tova Noel and Michael Thomas “a placeholder while they look at, is there a conspiracy, are there more people that are involved in this, are there inconsistencies with suicide?”

“And when you take that in contrast to how Epstein was treated by the feds when he was investigated in Florida, you have to be concerned that there’s more than just these guards ignoring the highest-profile defendant they’ve housed for eight hours,” he said.

Tolman, who was Utah’s chief federal prosecutor from 2006 through 2009, also put himself squarely in the camp of skeptics who want to know more about the Aug. 10 discovery of the multimillionaire financier’s body hanging in a cell in the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

“It’s more than coincidental.”“We want to know because we’re tired of being in the dark and especially — it’s scary when it’s someone who has so many connections to powerful people ends up dying when he’s supposed to be on suicide watch,” he said.

