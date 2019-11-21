Sarah Sanders tells Democrats to stop trying to ‘destroy’ Trump and start working for America

House Democrats should stop trying to destroy President Trump and shift their focus to legislating, so they can help fix the major issues facing America, said Sarah Huckabee Sanders on “Fox & Friends” Tuesday.

“This entire impeachment sham [is] going to go away, no one is paying attention to it now. Certainly, no one’s going to care about it in a couple of weeks,” the former White House press secretary said. “But they do care about what is getting done in Congress and so far the Democrats are making sure that’s very little. And I think it is time for them to quit trying to destroy the president and actually get something done.”

“I think Nancy Pelosi needs to focus on helping American jobs and American workers,” Sanders added.

Sanders also accused Democrats of interfering in the 2020 election with the help of biased members of the media, who are still angry over Trump’s 2016 election victory. – READ MORE