Shocking photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch show ‘party shower’

Dozens of new photos and video give the most revealing look yet into Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious ‘baby making ranch’ in the New Mexico desert, including his eight person party shower that is outfitted with dozens of bottles of oils, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

The dead financier used the 10,000-acre Zorro Ranch as a playground for his VIP guests, who he brought to the secluded estate a few times a year, entertaining his entourage of 30 with four-wheelers and rumored illicit activities.

New photos show a staircase leading downstairs, as a former contractor claims the convicted pedophile built a 1,000 sq ft underground ‘strip-club’ for entertaining his VIP guests with teenage girls.

Another source says security cameras were secretly fitted in every room and recorded the behavior of the rich and famous, which explains why he and his ‘fixer’ Ghislaine Maxwell apparently felt ‘untouchable’.

Drone footage – the first to be taken since Epstein took his own life last August – shows the ranch in a desolate state with the gardens showing signs of disrepair and neglect.

Aerial photos also reveal the private airstrip, which is where Epstein flew in teenage girls on his plane, which was dubbed the ‘Lolita Express’. – READ MORE