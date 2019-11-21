Shocking photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch show ‘party shower’

Dozens of new photos and video give the most revealing look yet into Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious ‘baby making ranch’ in the New Mexico desert, including his eight person party shower that is outfitted with dozens of bottles of oils, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

The dead financier used the 10,000-acre Zorro Ranch as a playground for his VIP guests, who he brought to the secluded estate a few times a year, entertaining his entourage of 30 with four-wheelers and rumored illicit activities.

New photos show a staircase leading downstairs, as a former contractor claims the convicted pedophile built a 1,000 sq ft underground ‘strip-club’ for entertaining his VIP guests with teenage girls.

Another source says security cameras were secretly fitted in every room and recorded the behavior of the rich and famous, which explains why he and his ‘fixer’ Ghislaine Maxwell apparently felt ‘untouchable’.

Pictures from inside the main house show a ‘party shower’ for up to eight people with four shelves full of toiletries and oils
An anonymous contractor, who worked at the ranch until 2006, described the giant shower in the master bedroom as ‘amazing, saying: ‘That was a party shower, everybody getting in. It’s a big shower’
The shower had four cubbies on one wall, filled with various, oils, soaps and lotions. There was also women’s shaving cream, toothpaste and tooth brushes, as well as several loofahs

One of the bedrooms has a sculpture of a life-sized Jesus crucified on a golden cross, which covers most of one wall and is attached by chains to the crown molding
Another former contractor revealed Epstein built an underground club. In one picture from his New Mexico ranch, a staircase leads downstairs although there are no images of the actual ‘club’. ‘It’s an underground layer of 1,000 square feet. Like a nightclub, with stripper poles, it’s not directly underneath the house. Most activity took place there, like dancing, hanging out, it was the entertainment area, no one was allowed down there, they installed cameras down there,’ he says
The large indoor bathing area has a over-sized pool, hot tub and a framed shower behind it

Drone footage – the first to be taken since Epstein took his own life last August – shows the ranch in a desolate state with the gardens showing signs of disrepair and neglect.

Aerial photos also reveal the private airstrip, which is where Epstein flew in teenage girls on his plane, which was dubbed the ‘Lolita Express’. – READ MORE

