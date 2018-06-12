Politics TV World
Ex-US ambassador to Canada: Navarro’s attack on Trudeau ‘unconscionable’ (VIDEO)
Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman is calling on White House trade adviser Peter Navarro to apologize for saying there is a “special place in hell” for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling the remarks “unconscionable.”
A Trump Trade Adviser says there’s a special place in hell for Justin Trudeau. Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada @BruceAHeyman says those words are “unconscionable” 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Bt0U1CXY9D
— Brooke Baldwin (@BrookeBCNN) June 11, 2018
“That’s unconscionable. Anybody who represents the United States of America from the White House using that kind of language with any world leader of any type, I think is uncalled for,” Heyman, who served under former President Obama, told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin on Monday.
“But when you use it with your best friend, your next-door neighbor, your greatest ally, and I think one of your singular best trading partners … it’s completely uncalled for, unprofessional, and I call for, today, an apology,” he continued. – READ MORE