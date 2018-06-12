Ex-US ambassador to Canada: Navarro’s attack on Trudeau ‘unconscionable’ (VIDEO)

True Pundit

Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman is calling on White House trade adviser Peter Navarro to apologize for saying there is a “special place in hell” for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, calling the remarks “unconscionable.”

“That’s unconscionable. Anybody who represents the United States of America from the White House using that kind of language with any world leader of any type, I think is uncalled for,” Heyman, who served under former President Obama, told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin on Monday.

"But when you use it with your best friend, your next-door neighbor, your greatest ally, and I think one of your singular best trading partners … it's completely uncalled for, unprofessional, and I call for, today, an apology," he continued.

