Dinesh D’Souza’s Upcoming Documentary to Compare Trump and Lincoln

Dinesh D’souza’s Upcoming Political Documentary, Death Of A Nation, Will Compare President Trump With Abraham Lincoln, The Hollywood Reporter Reports.

The movie’s poster, which publicizes a release date of August 3, 2018, combines Trump’s and Lincoln’s face and includes images of slavery and the present-day riots leftists have launched on college campuses to stop conservatives from peaceful assembly.

D’Souza told the Hollywood Reporter, a far-left entertainment outlet, that his movie “draws a provocative analogy between Lincoln and Trump. Not that they’re the same people, but that they’ve fallen into the same situation.”

“Not since 1865 have Democrats so dramatically refused to accept the outcome of a presidential election,” he adds.READ MORE

Dinesh D'Souza's upcoming political documentary, Death of a Nation, will compare President Trump with Abraham Lincoln, the Hollywood Reporter reports.

