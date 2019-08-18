WATCH: Bill Maher Shreds Pro-BDS Activists, Calls Out Media For Leaving Key Detail Out Of Debate

Bill Maher, liberal host of HBO’s “Real Time,” slammed anti-Israel activists and the media on Friday for their support of the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which is designed to destroy Israel.

Maher’s comments come after Israel barred anti-Semitic Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from entering their country last week after the two far-left members of Congress planned to meet with groups that support terrorism against Israel and have promoted neo-Nazis screeds.

This!!!@billmaher on the @RashidaTlaib / @IlhanMN controversy: “#BDS is a bullshit purity test by people who want to appear woke, but actually slept through history class.” Maher then questions why the media does not pay enough attention to BDS goals to destroy #Israel. pic.twitter.com/4BQbtxgIzk — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 17, 2019

“It’s a bulls**t purity test. BDS is a bulls**t purity test by people who want to appear woke but actually slept through history class,” Maher said. “It’s predicated on this notion — I think it’s very shallow thinking — that the Jews in Israel are mostly white and the Palestinians are browner, so they must be innocent and correct, and the Jews must be wrong.”

“As if the occupation came right out of the blue, that this completely peaceful people found themselves occupied,” Maher continued. “Forget about the intifadas and the suicide bombings and the rockets and how many wars.” – READ MORE