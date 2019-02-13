Booker: I will be ‘looking to women first’ for potential running mate

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who announced this month he is running for president, said Tuesday he would prioritize finding a female running mate if he is the Democratic nominee.

Booker told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that while he does not want to box himself in, he would be “looking to women first” as his pick for vice president.

The New Jersey Democrat is running in a primary field with unprecedented diversity, with six women already running for president as well as multiple candidates of color.

"You will rarely see a Democratic ticket anymore without gender diversity, race diversity," Booker told Maddow, noting that he wished there was a female president right now, referring to Hillary Clinton.