Dating App Bumble Won’t Match You If You Have Guns In Your Profile Photos

Bumble, the dating app for people interested in more “serious” relationships than those found on Tindr and Match (though, frankly, that’s a low bar), is taking steps to prevent legal gun owners from using their sexy, sexy weapons to entice members of the opposite sex.

According to The New York Times, Bumble’s corporate team is laying the groundwork to ban photos of firearms on its massive 30 million-strong singles network, preventing users from posting photos of themselves holding or brandishing firearms or displaying their armament collections.

Bumble’s founder and now CEO, Whitney Wolfe Herd, says the company won’t even give users a deadline to remove their gun photos. A temporary force of 5,000 will scour the platforms existing profiles, seeking out pictures of weapons and deleting them without ever notifying the affected user. The only users who are safe are active duty police or military — and even then, they can only post photos which feature weapons if they are shown in uniform.

“We just want to create a community where people feel at ease, where they do not feel threatened, and we just don’t see guns fitting into that equation,” Herd told the NYT. – READ MORE

