Time Magazine: Nancy Pelosi Does Not Care What Anyone Thinks of Her

Time Magazine Has Published A Massive Feature On Nancy Pelosi (D-ca), The Congresswoman Who Hopes To Be Restored As Speaker Of The House Of Representatives If The Democrat Party Takes Back The House In November.

The article, almost 6,000 words and complete with a glossy video, covers much of Pelosi’s private and professional life, starting as the young daughter of Baltimore’s mayor to a mother of five to the first woman elected speaker of the House.

The article also tackles the ongoing efforts by some in her own Party and others — including the New York Times — who believe a new Democrat-led House should also have new leadership.

Time considers it ironic that Pelosi faces criticism at a time when so many women are getting involved in politics because they oppose President Donald Trump.

“If Democrats regain congressional power in November, as most experts expect, it will be by riding a tidal wave of female rage,” the Time article said.

In fact, the article summed up what it took thousands of words to surmise: “Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Care What You Think of Her. And She Isn’t Going Anywhere.” – READ MORE

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said on Thursday that she has a following in the country that’s unsurpassed by anyone, except those running for president.

“I have a following in the country that’s unsurpassed by anybody, unless they’re running for president,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press. The 78-year-old Democrat was responding to a question about her leadership being in jeopardy. NBC News released a report that showed over 50 Democrats, including nine incumbent lawmakers, have publicly stated they would oppose Pelosi to be speaker of the House if Democrats retake control the House of Representatives.

“This is not anything to make a big fuss over, it’s politics,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE