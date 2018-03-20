Ex-Obama aide tells Hillary to ‘go away’: ‘Take a very long vacation’ (VIDEO)

A former spokeswoman at the State Department is the latest to weigh in on Hillary Clinton’s comments disparaging Americans who voted for Donald Trump, and she offers a simple message: “go away.”

Marie Harf, former spokeswoman for the Obama State Department, appeared on Fox News Sunday to discuss Clinton’s recent comments in India while promoting her book “What Happened,” a tome dedicated to blaming her humiliating 2016 election loss on others.

Reliving the election, Clinton told India Today she “won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign – ‘Make America Great Again’ – was looking backwards.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1