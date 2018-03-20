Cirque Du Soleil Performer Dies After 20-Foot Fall

Cirque du Soleil Performer Yann Arnaud was announced dead Sunday after taking a fatal 20-foot fall during a show in Tampa, Florida, ABC News reports.

Tampa police say the performer of 15 years slipped from a ring he was holding and fell 20 feet to the ground. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1