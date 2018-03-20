Entertainment
Cirque Du Soleil Performer Dies After 20-Foot Fall
Cirque du Soleil Performer Yann Arnaud was announced dead Sunday after taking a fatal 20-foot fall during a show in Tampa, Florida, ABC News reports.
Tampa police say the performer of 15 years slipped from a ring he was holding and fell 20 feet to the ground. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller