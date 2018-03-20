Ex-FBI Agent Warns Mueller About Integrity, Says He Must Step Aside

In the aftermath of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s termination, numerous officials have voiced their opinion on the decision.

One of those that seem to be in agreement with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ move is Kenneth Strange, who served the FBI as a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Newark, New Jersey.

Strange insisted that McCabe may be facing federal charges for “lying to other federal agents, charges that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller knows all too well and is wielding with great effect in the Russian collusion case.”

“Still, I wonder about Mueller,” Strange wrote for The Hill. “McCabe, Peter Strzok and James Comey all are public servants who former FBI Director Mueller mentored, supervised or knew well.”

As Mueller has watched numerous co-workers come under fire for dishonesty — from Peter Stzork to James Comey — Strange suggests the failure of Mueller’s team may be taking a toll on the special counsel prosecutor.

“Mr. Mueller, show the American people what my colleagues in law enforcement already know — that you are a man of great wisdom and integrity,” Strange said. “Do the honorable thing and recuse yourself from the Russian collusion investigation.”

“Step aside with dignity and let the investigation play itself out without any further controversy about you, the FBI and your team,” he added. “The American people deserve no less.” – READ MORE

