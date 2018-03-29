WATCH: The Amazing Thing Ronald Reagan Said About Easter Over 30 Years Ago

President Ronald Reagan knew how to commemorate Easter and Passover, though. In 1983, he gave a powerful address on how the Judeo-Christian tradition was deeply associated with freedom and our values.

“This week Jewish families and friends have been celebrating Passover, a tradition rich in symbolism and meaning. Its observance reminds all of us that the struggle for freedom and the battle against oppression waged by Jews since ancient times is one shared by people everywhere,” Reagan said.

“And Christians have been commemorating the last momentous days leading to the crucifixion of Jesus 1,950 years ago. Tomorrow, as morning spreads around the planet, we’ll celebrate the triumph of life over death, the resurrection of Jesus. Both observances tell of sacrifice and pain but also of hope and triumph,” he continued. – READ MORE