Ex-Navy sailor pardoned by Trump files suit against Obama, Comey for failure to prosecute Hillary Clinton

The former Navy sailor pardoned by President Trump after serving a year in federal prison for taking photos of classified sections of his submarine filed a lawsuit on Monday against Obama administration officials, alleging that he was subject to unequal protection of the law.

In his federal lawsuit, filed in Albany, N.Y., Kristian Saucier alleges that the U.S. government was overzealous in prosecuting him mishandling classified information, while going easy on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for more serious violations of the same law.

Saucier’s lawsuit names as defendants former President Barack Obama, former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who led the inquiry into Clinton’s email account.

Saucier told Fox News he was scapegoated by Obama officials who found themselves under fire for not aggressively responding to Clinton’s handling of classified information through her private email servers.

“I could have just taken the pardon by President Trump and gone on with my life,” Saucier said to Fox News, adding that he feels an obligation to get to the truth of what he sees as a double standard that let Clinton get off scot-free.

“The U.S. Constitution clearly states that all citizens are born with inalienable rights to be free from persecution by the government,” Saucier said. “My conviction and subsequent sentence for a minor military infraction compared to the treatment of politically connected individuals is a glaring example of a violation of the rights of all Americans to have equal protection under the law.” – READ MORE

President Trump’s legal team reportedly penned a confidential memo to the special counsel last year tearing into former FBI Director James Comey.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the lawyers referred to Comey as “Machiavellian” and dishonest in the letter, which the AP obtained.

The confidential letter from June 2017 was written by Trump’s lead attorney at the time, Marc Kasowitz, according to the AP.

In the letter, the AP reports, Kasowitz accused Comey of “a pattern of calculated unilateral action unbounded by governing law, regulation and practice, and plainly motivated by personal and political self-interest.”

“Mr. Comey continued his Machiavellian behavior after President Trump was elected,” the memo reads.

“There is no ‘honest loyalty’ in an FBI Director surreptitiously leaking to civilians his privileged and confidential conversations with the president, or misappropriating and disseminating his confidential FBI memos or their contents about those meetings,” he wrote. – READ MORE

