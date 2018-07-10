Watch: GRAPHIC WARNING — Little Girl Tries to Feed Monkey; Monkey Knocks Her Out Cold with Vicious Punch (Video)

Stop monkeying around.

And never feed the animals.

Unless you are wearing a football helmet.

A girl was punched in the face by a monkey after she was captured feeding it food, video shows. The blow sends her flying backwards down a flight of steps.Knocked out cold.

The accident happened at a China zoo, Daily Mail reports.

You can see the young girl squatting with an adult. They appear to be feeding the monkey out of their hands. It is not clear what zoo the footage was filed at in China.

