Now liberal sites are convinced the #WalkAway hashtag is the work of Russian bots, too

In the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting, CNN ran a piece attributing the rise in pro-gun and pro-NRA tweets to Russian bots. And when everyone was waiting for the Nunes memo to become public? Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Rep. Adam Schiff demanded to know if Russian bots were pushing the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag.

Now, the same mysterious “bipartisan” group that linked those pro-Second Amendment tweets to Russia has both HuffPost and Salon convinced that the #WalkAway hashtag — encouraging fed-up Democrats to leave the party as it moves further and further left toward the edge of the cliff — is also a Kremlin operation.

If you’d like to read a pretty solid takedown of Hamilton 68, the so-called bipartisan site set up to track Russian social media activity — Twitchy posted Glenn Greenwald’s analysis back in February. Otherwise, just blame the Russians for stirring up another hashtag campaign. – READ MORE

The #Walkaway movement that began with a popular Facebook video featuring a gay hairdresser in New York City explaining why he was leaving the Democratic Party has quickly morphed into a major force on social media and beyond.

According to an article last Thursday in the Epoch Times, some five million people on Facebook and YouTube have seen the groundbreaking video showing a “very handsome gay man” who describes his awakening to the inanities of liberalism and the Democratic Party.

“Once upon a time, I was a liberal. Well, to be honest, less than a year ago, I was still a liberal,” begins Brandon Straka, the unlikely face of the new “silent minority” of Americans. – READ MORE

