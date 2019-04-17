Ex-House Rep. Michele Bachmann exalts Trump: We will ‘never see a more godly, biblical president’

Former House Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., exalted President Trump as being “highly biblical” in a recent interview.

Bachmann, 63, spoke with “Understanding These Times,” a Christian radio show over the weekend and offered her praise of the commander-in-chief, adding there were so many examples of Trump “standing for righteousness.”

“Donald Trump has had the courage in the fortitude, and I will say to your listeners in my lifetime I have never seen a more biblical president than I have seen in Donald Trump,” she said.

“He has so impressed me with what he has done, and we haven’t even talked about Israel. He is highly biblical. And I will say to your listeners, we will in all likelihood never see a more godly, biblical president again in our lifetimes. So we need to not only be praying for him. We need to support him, in my opinion, in every possible way we can,” she concluded.

Bachmann served four terms in Congress before announcing in 2014 that she will not be seeking re-election. She served as one of Trump's evangelical advisers during his 2016 presidential candidate.


