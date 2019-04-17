Even CNN hits Michelle Obama for this ‘un-woke’ criticism of President Trump

CNN anchor Dana Bash and her guest criticized former first lady Michelle Obama for a criticism she lobbed against President Donald Trump that also appeared to mock divorced fathers.

Bash and her guest CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett heavily criticized the former first lady for mocking divorced fathers as unserious parental figures.

“To make the analogy to divorced dads for someone like Michelle Obama is terrible unwoke to use a term that the kids use,” Bash said.

“It’s not the 1950s,” she added. “There are a lot of divorced dads.”

Bennett agreed and called it a “really big misstep” on the part of the former first lady. – READ MORE