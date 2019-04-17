Melania Trump, Karen Pence say they’re ready to serve four more years in White House

First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence expressed excitement this week about the idea of the serving another four years in the White House if President Trump wins re-election.

“I love what I do,” the first lady said while taking questions from students at the Albritton Middle School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on Monday, The Associated Press reports.

“I think our husbands are doing [a] fantastic job and I will support my husband if he decided to run again,” the first lady said when pressed by students about whether she and Pence wanted to serve another term.

“And yes, it’s a privilege, a great honor to serve and I will be here,” Trump continued.

"What a privilege and honor to be able to go on this journey and it would be a privilege to continue as well," Pence also said in response to the question.