Ex-GOP official: Bring guns to Trump’s Montana rally in case of violent protesters

A former Montana Republican Party chairman suggested this week that supporters of President Trump should bring their guns to an upcoming rally with the president in case of violent protests.

Will Deschamps Sr. wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that some Republicans at the event scheduled for Thursday in Missoula will have guns and “know how to use them.”

“For all the prospective attendees to the Trump event. Come early. Also all you protesters, show up as well. This is a concealed and open carry state and we know how to use em,” Deschamps wrote earlier this week.

When local newspaper the Missoulian, which first reported on the post, contacted Deschamps for comment he responded by saying he was worried about the far-left “antifa” protesters.

"My concern is with antifa," Deschamps told the Missoulian. "Someone is going to get hurt at those protests."