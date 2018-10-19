Melania Turns In-Flight Emergency into Opportunity to Visit Newborns, Moms Affected by Opioid Crisis

The U.S. first lady’s airplane had a minor mechanical issue, forcing her to turn around and land at Andrews Air Force Base, however, Melania Trump took the time that same day to fly out to visit a Philadelphia hospital where newborns suffer from the opioid crisis.

The first plane had smoke detected in the cabin, forcing it to return to the base outside Washington, D.C., giving Trump the opportunity to fly back out later that day on another plane.

Trump toured the intensive care ward at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she visited with newborns who had been affected by opioid withdrawal, neonatal abstinence syndrome, VOA News reported.

Thank you Thomas Jefferson University Hospital for a productive visit. The MATER program is a prime example of how we can provide help to mothers & babies w/ NAS. I’m looking forward to learning more about @hhsgov developments for a new tracking system. #BeBest pic.twitter.com/RmZarIo3qW — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 17, 2018

“As the caretakers of the next generation, it is our responsibility to protect our most valuable and vulnerable — our children,” Trump said, finding it hard to see the newborns suffer and wanting to shine a light on the opioid crisis, VOA News reported.- READ MORE