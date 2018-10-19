WATCH: RNC RELEASES AD CRITICIZING KYRSTEN SINEMA FOR HER RADICAL PAST

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will be releasing an advertisement Thursday featuring Arizona Democratic Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema’s radical activist past.

Sinema, who is running against Arizona Republican Rep. Martha McSally, has faced criticism throughout her campaign for multiple comments made in the past.

Sinema said in 2003 she doesn’t care if Americans want to fight for the Taliban, and was called out by McSally for her comments in a Monday debate. A spokeswoman for Sinema previously claimed the 2003 comments were “clearly offhand and an effort to get back on the topic of why she opposed the war.” – READ MORE