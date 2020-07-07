Ex-Friend Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Has Copies of Jeffrey Epstein Sex Tapes

Ghislaine Maxwell, the accused recruiter for the late Jeffrey Epstein, has a secret stockpile of Epstein’s sex tapes that she will use to save herself from federal charges, according to a former friend of hers.

Police arrested Maxwell in New Hampshire last week, and she was transferred on Monday to a Brooklyn, New York, jail to await trial on four counts of sex-trafficking of minors and two counts of perjury for allegedly acting as Epstein’s recruiter, the New York Post reported.

Christopher Mason, a television host and journalist who had known Maxwell since the 1980s, said he was told that Epstein bugged multiple homes with cameras and kept watch on everyone and everything around him.

Mason added that Maxwell had access to the allegedly compromising tapes, saying that she will use the tapes as her get out of jail free card.

“Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn’t going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance,” the ex-friend said. – READ MORE

