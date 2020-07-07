Riots Explode In Portland Overnight, Protesters Target Police Headquarters, Jails, Courthouse

Ongoing demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, which have occasionally devolved into violence, exploded into all-out riots on July 4th, as protesters targeted police headquarters, jails, and a federal courthouse.

Nearly a dozen people were arrested Saturday as unrest in the city entered its 38th day, Portland police said. Federal agents arrested at least one person who will likely be charged with trying to destroy a federal building.

Portland police officially declared the situation a “riot” around 11 pm Saturday night, according to Fox News, and were unable to quell the unrest. Per the department’s official social media accounts, Portland police were so consumed with containing the destruction that they were unable to respond to anything other than emergency calls.

“PPB is handling emergency calls only City-wide at this time,” the department tweeted around 11 pm local time. “Many calls for police service are holding in each precinct. We want the crowd downtown to disperse so we can assist community members who need our assistance.” – READ MORE

