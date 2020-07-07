Jeffrey Epstein’s confidant Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to NY prison after arrest

Ghislaine Maxwell, the confidant and ex-girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred to a New York federal prison on Monday following her arrest in New Hampshire last week.

“Yes, she is in BOP custody at MDC Brooklyn. We decline to comment further,” the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Fox News.

Maxwell, the daughter of late British media magnate Robert Maxwell, has been indicted on multiple charges in connection to an alleged sex-trafficking operation that brought girls – some as young as 14 – to Epstein’s Manhattan home.

Prosecutors alleged that Maxwell, between 1994-1997, “assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom and ultimately abuse victims known to Maxwell and Epstein to be under the age of 18.”

They added, “Moreover, in an effort to conceal her crimes, Maxwell repeatedly lied when questioned about her conduct, including in relation to some of the minor victims… when providing testimony under oath in 2016.” – READ MORE

