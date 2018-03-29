Ex-Disney Star Joins Trump’s Press Team

True Pundit

Caroline Sunshine, a former Disney Channel star, has joined the White House press team as a press assistant, CNN reported.

The 22-year-old actress is best known for her roles in the 2010-2013 Disney series “Shake It Up,” and the family film “Marmaduke.”

Although her primary experience is in the entertainment industry, Sunshine also has some recent political experience.

“In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN in a statement. – READ MORE

