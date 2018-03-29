Facebook Sued for Collecting Users’ Private Calls and Texts

Days after Facebook acknowledged that it had collected the text and call histories of certain Android device users in the years since 2015, a group of plaintiffs joined forces in an attempt to launch a class-action lawsuit against the social media company.

The tech giant has been under increased scrutiny since reports surfaced that tens of millions of users were believed to have had their personal data leaked to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that used the information to assist then-candidate Donald Trump ahead of his successful 2016 presidential bid.

Late last week, new allegations against the company caused further backlash, this time against both Facebook and Google, over the controversial practice of collecting text and call logs through a pair of smartphone applications.

As CNBC reported, three Facebook users filed a federal suit Tuesday in California’s Northern District with the intention of obtaining class-action status on behalf of other affected users. The suit seeks unspecified damages. – READ MORE

