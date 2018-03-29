Ecuador Cuts Off Julian Assange’s Internet … Again

The Ecuadorian Embassy has grounded WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from using the internet for a while to reportedly prevent him from interfering in other countries’ affairs.

The WikiLeaks founder has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 to avoid being extradited to Sweden over alleged sex crimes; he has vehemently denied the charges, calling them a conspiracy against him. Though the Swedish authorities have dropped the investigation against Assange, he will not be given political asylum for fear that he would be extradited to the United States for questioning over WikiLeaks activities.

According to the BBC, Ecuador pulled the plug on Assange’s internet after he “questioned accusations that Moscow was responsible for the poisoning of a Russian ex-spy and his daughter in the UK” back in early March. The Ecuadorian government views Assange’s move as something that could endanger their relations with the United Kingdom. – READ MORE

