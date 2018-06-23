44% of Voters Approved of Trump’s Family Detention, 19% Preferred Catch & Release

In an Economist/YouGov poll, Americans were asked, “Which policy do you prefer for how to handle families that are stopped for crossing the border into the United States without proper documentation?”

The most popular answer by far, with 44 percent of respondents, was Trump’s plan: “Hold families together in family detention centers until an immigration hearing at a later date.”

Surprisingly, Hispanics selected that option more than any other racial group, at 48 percent.

The 44 percent is more than double the number in favor of letting the illegal immigrants go: Only 19 percent chose “Release the families and have them report back for an immigration hearing at a later date.”

Twelve percent of respondents voted for, “Arrest the adults, send them to jail to await a criminal trial and send any minor children to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services.”

The fourth option — “Arrest both the adults and minor children, send the adults to jail and the minor children to juvenile detention centers to await a criminal trial” — received only 8 percent of the vote. – READ MORE

