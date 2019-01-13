Comey tweets FDR quote after latest Trump attack

Former FBI Director James Comey shared a quote from former President Franklin D. Roosevelt about judging one by the enemies they make after President Trump issued his latest round of attacks aimed at Comey on Saturday.

“I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made,” Comey tweeted, quoting the former president.

His tweet came hours after the president renewed his criticism of the former FBI director with a series of tweets and a White House statement blasting the nation’s former agency chief.

Trump's latest criticism followed a late Friday report from The New York Times detailing how the agency launched an investigation into whether Trump was acting on the direction of Russia after firing Comey in 2017.