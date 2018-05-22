Politics TV
WATCH: Hillary Says She Resorted To Drinking To Cope With Election Defeat
Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton admitted on Sunday, during Yale University’s Class Day, that she still isn’t over the 2016 presidential election, saying that she used a number of coping mechanisms, including drinking alcohol, to deal with her defeat.
To deal with her loss, Clinton said that she went on long walks in the woods, spent hours going down a Twitter rabbit hole, and had her “fair share of chardonnay.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton admitted on Sunday, during Yale University's Class Day, that she still isn't over the 2016 presidential election, saying that she used a number of coping mechanisms, including drinking alcohol, to deal with her defeat.
Daily Wire