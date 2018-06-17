Ex-CIA director claims Trump is only focused on supporters rather than ‘all Americans’

Former CIA Director John Brennan torched President Trump over a tweet where he praised his supporters.

Brennan hit back at Trump for focusing on his own supporters, not “all Americans,” as the country faces numerous challenges.

“All Americans—not just your supporters—deserve a President who is honest, ethical, selfless, & substantive,” Brennan wrote in a tweet. “Our country faces daunting domestic & international challenges.”

All Americans—not just your supporters—deserve a President who is honest, ethical, selfless, & substantive. Our country faces daunting domestic & international challenges. If there is a scintilla of decency left in you, you would focus on your responsibilities, not on yourself. https://t.co/dVE2GlDRr7 — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) June 16, 2018

“If there is a scintilla of decency left in you, you would focus on your responsibilities, not on yourself,” he added. – READ MORE

