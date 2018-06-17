True Pundit

Man captures photos of cloud resembling Trump on the president’s birthday

Posted on
GAFFNEY, South Carolina — A man from South Carolina looked up into the sky and made a presidential find Thursday.

AJ Brackins captured a giant cloud that he says looks like President Donald Trump. – READ MORE

GAFFNEY, South Carolina -- A man from South Carolina looked up into the sky and made a presidential find Thursday. AJ Brackins captured a giant cloud that he says looks like President Donald Trump. We might have to agree... TV stations all over the east coast have shared the photos. What do you think?

