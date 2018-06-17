Politics
Man captures photos of cloud resembling Trump on the president’s birthday
GAFFNEY, South Carolina — A man from South Carolina looked up into the sky and made a presidential find Thursday.
AJ Brackins captured a giant cloud that he says looks like President Donald Trump. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
GAFFNEY, South Carolina -- A man from South Carolina looked up into the sky and made a presidential find Thursday. AJ Brackins captured a giant cloud that he says looks like President Donald Trump. We might have to agree... TV stations all over the east coast have shared the photos. What do you think?
fox8.com