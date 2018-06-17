True Pundit

‘Never Say Never’: Kim Kardashian West Isn’t Ruling Out a Presidential Run After White House Meeting (VIDEO)

Posted on by
After meeting with President Donald Trump to push for the pardon of first-time, nonviolent drug offender Alice Johnson, Kim Kardashian West doesn’t plan on shying away from politics — maybe not even the Oval Office.

Sitting down for an interview with CNN‘s Van Jones, the reality TV star and businesswoman explained how she wants to be a force for good in the United States, including possibly by running for president herself someday.

“I guess never say never,” she responded. “But that’s not going to be like, ‘Kim’s running.’ That’s not where I am.” – READ MORE

