Ex-CIA Director Brennan’s anti-Trump comments did ‘damage’ to intel community, Mullen says

Former CIA Director John Brennan risked damaging the intelligence community with his anti-Trump comments, retired Adm. Michael Mullen, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told “Fox News Sunday.”

Mullen’s comments came as several former intelligence officials appeared on Sunday talk shows, including Brennan — who floated the possibility of taking legal action against the president.

“I think John’s an extraordinary servant of the country, but I think he has been incredibly critical of the president, and I think that has put him in a political place which actually does more damage for the intelligence community — which is apolitical,” Mullen said.

Brennan had publicly accused President Trump of “treason” after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this summer in Helsinki, Finland, and he has repeatedly lambasted Trump with Twitter posts that critics have charged improperly hint at classified insider information about the ongoing Russia probe. – READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney, said Sunday he would “love” to have former CIA Director John Brennan under oath, after the ex-security chief said he was considering taking legal action due to his security clearance being revoked by the president last week.

“We take his deposition right away,” Giuliani told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “As the plaintiff he’d have to go first. I’d volunteer to do that case for the president. I’d love to have Brennan under oath for two, three days. We’ll find out about Brennan and we’ll find out what a terrible job he did.”

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, said he would like Trump to allow him to defend him in court against any legal action Brennan might take.

“My payment for this investigation and my representation of the president is to get to depose John Brennan, one of the biggest, biggest frauds in the history of this country,” he said. – READ MORE