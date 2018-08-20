Giuliani: Trump Tower meeting was ‘originally for the purpose of getting information about Clinton’ (VIDEO)

Rudy Giuliani on Sunday acknowledged that the original purpose of a meeting at Trump Tower between members of the Trump campaign and a Russian lawyer was to gather information on Hillary Clinton, but denied that it amounted to attempted collusion.

“The meeting was originally for the purpose of getting information about Clinton,” Giuliani, who is Trump’s lead attorney in the Russia investigation, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“Which in itself is attempted collusion,” anchor Chuck Todd interjected.

“No, no. That was the original intention of the meeting, it turned out to be a meeting about another subject and it was not pursued at all,” Giuliani responded. “And of course any meeting with regards to getting information on your opponent is something any candidate’s staff would take.”

WATCH: Rudy Giuliani says the "original intention" of the Trump Tower meeting was to get dirt on Hillary Clinton #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/M5k2dEVrY6 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) August 19, 2018

Giuliani suggested that Donald Trump Jr. and other members of Trump’s campaign who attended the meeting may not have known Natalia Veselnitskaya was Russian prior to the meeting because “all they had was her name.” – READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney, said Sunday he would “love” to have former CIA Director John Brennan under oath, after the ex-security chief said he was considering taking legal action due to his security clearance being revoked by the president last week.

“We take his deposition right away,” Giuliani told Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “As the plaintiff he’d have to go first. I’d volunteer to do that case for the president. I’d love to have Brennan under oath for two, three days. We’ll find out about Brennan and we’ll find out what a terrible job he did.”

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, said he would like Trump to allow him to defend him in court against any legal action Brennan might take.

“My payment for this investigation and my representation of the president is to get to depose John Brennan, one of the biggest, biggest frauds in the history of this country,” he said. – READ MORE