Chris Christie blasts Trump’s former ‘C-level legal team’ for waiving privilege, cooperating with Mueller

“Bad lawyering” from President Trump’s previous attorneys explains recent reports that White House counsel Don McGahn had spoken at length with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday.

Fox News confirmed Saturday that McGahn had met several times with federal investigators, amid a New York Times report that the sit-downs totaled more than 30 hours over nine months.

Christie specifically called out former Trump attorneys Ty Cobb and John Dowd for failing to invoke executive privilege and initially cooperating with investigators, which he said had forced McGahn’s hand and exposed the president to legal jeopardy.

“This shows what a C-level legal team the president had, in Ty Cobb and John Dowd,” Christie said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Cobb and Dowd had broadly pursued a strategy of cooperation with the special counsel’s probe, saying the administration had nothing to hide. But, Christie charged, once Cobb and Dowd waived the president’s legal privilege that shielded him from investigators’ document requests, they effectively prevented the president’s future lawyers from legally using that privilege in the future.

“You never waive that. Absolutely not,” Christie added, referring to the executive and attorney-client privileges which could have barred investigators significant access to Trump administration officials and documents. “And it put Don McGhan in an impossible position. Once you waive that privilege and you turn over all those documents, Don McGahn has no choice then but to go in and answer everything, answer every question they can ask him. – READ MORE

Trump had ‘no problem’ with White House counsel’s testimony

Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani refuted speculation Sunday that White House counsel Donald McGahn had flipped on President Trump, accusing “desperate” investigators of leaking information about the attorney’s cooperation with the special counsel in order to lure the president into a perjury trap.

“They’re down to desperation time,” Mr. Giuliani said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “They have to write a report, and they don’t have a single bit of evidence.”

(…)

Mr. Giuliani said the president has “encouraged all the people who testified to tell the truth, to take as long as they needed to do that, and as long as they did, they’ll have no problem with the president or us.”

“And we have no reason to believe that Don McGahn didn’t do that,” he added.

He said the leak indicated that the Mueller team is panicking because “they know they don’t have a case, there was no collusion, there was no obstruction, they can’t prove it, and they are trying to get the president to testify,” Mr. Giulianitold Fox’s “Justice with Judge Jeanine.” – READ MORE