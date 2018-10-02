FBI Investigator Charged With Child Rapes Found Dead in New York City Hotel Room Just Hours Before Plea Deal Testimony

Was there fear that the FBI’s Jeffrey Wilson would Rat out others?

One New York FBI source says there was. But that is no longer a concern because Wilson was found dead in a New York City hotel room Saturday, literally hours before he was scheduled to sign a plea deal.

“There was fear of what he would testify to because he was a wildcard,” one FBI insider said. “The Bureau was trying to keep this entire case away from the media. It’s a mess.”

Wilson worked computer crimes for the FBI in New York City. He may have known too much or was ready to trade some of that knowledge for a sweet plea deal.

Wilson was facing two counts of child rape with force, and six counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old.

There are two victims in this case, and the attacks allegedly occurred in Grafton, Massachusetts. The alleged attacks dated back to 1998 and continued to 2006.

Court records indicate at the time of his arrest, Jeffrey Wilson was employed by the New York Office of the FBI working computer investigations.

The New York FBI confirmed at the time of his death, Wilson was no longer working for them, but court records indicate, when the FBI was informed of the indictments against Wilson, the federal agency conducted its own investigation.

But Wilson had worked out a very favorable plea deal in Massachusetts, Wilson would get a sentence of 18 months in the House of Correction plus probation, but he would not get a lengthy prison sentence.

That deal had some brass in the FBI concerned, a source said.

“When you see a deal like that the first thing that comes to mind is what is he (Wilson) is giving the prosecutors in return,” one FBI source said.

Instead, Wilson was found dead in Queens, New York over the weekend. It is believed, rather than plead guilty in Worcester on Monday, Wilson killed himself Saturday night.

Another hotel room “suicide.”

Wilson’s attorney saud he was surprised Wilson would have killed himself, given the favorable plea deal and Wilson’s recent mood.

Why would you go to the trouble to work out a plea deal if you were going to kill yourself?

Wilson was due in court Monday. Now the case is closed. READ MORE:

