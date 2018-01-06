While Everyone Talks Michael Wolff, Bill Clinton Rape Accuser Dropped Her Tell-All Book This Week

Michael Wolff’s new book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” was released on Friday, and it’s one of the hottest-selling items on Amazon right now.

But while people continue to talk about Wolff’s book, another book was also released this week. The book is titled, “You’d Better Put Some Ice on That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton.” It’s written by Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Clinton of raping her while he was the attorney general of Arkansas.

The book description reads:

In 1999, Juanita Broaddrick burst into the public consciousness when she accused President Bill Clinton on national television of raping her in 1978 as he ran for governor in Arkansas. It was a TV appearance she dreaded and never wanted, but felt compelled to squash the rumors: it was rape. Now, with award-winning former investigative journalist Nick Lulli, she tells her story of survival; from the assault at the hands of the future president, to the veiled threats by a seemingly complicit presidential wannabe Hillary Rodham Clinton; Broaddrick believes now is the time to set the record straight and ensure victims everywhere are believed. – READ MORE

