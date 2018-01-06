COMEY MEMO BOMBSHELL: Evidence Hillary Committed A Felony, Deleted Mentions Of Evidence

A bombshell report released on Thursday reveals that former FBI Director James Comey’s memo on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said there was “evidence to support a conclusion” that she committed a felony before subordinates removed multiple references of incriminating terms and deleted mentions of evidence that supported felony and misdemeanor criminal acts.

The website of Senate Homeland and Government Affairs Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) released the full draft of Comey’s memo on Clinton, including the edits to the draft. The Hill reports:

The full draft, with edits, leaves little doubt that Comey originally wrote on May 2, 2016 that there was evidence that Clinton and top aides may have violated both felony and misdemeanor statutes, though he did not believe he could prove intent before a jury.

In Comey’s investigation, the FBI was supposedly focused on “whether there is evidence that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on that private system, in violation of a federal statute that makes it a felony to mishandle classified information either intentionally or in a grossly negligent way, or a second statute that makes it a misdemeanor to knowingly remove classified information from appropriate systems or storage facilities.” – READ MORE

