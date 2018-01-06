DON DELIVERS: Black Unemployment Rate At Record Low

During the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump reached out to the African American community like no other Republican in the field. He promised to address unemployment, specifically via trade measures and giving priority to American citizens over immigrants. “What do you have to lose by trying something new?” Trump famously pitched while on the campaign trail.

Well, The Don is delivering — a little under a year in office, too.

The unemployment rate among African Americans has already hit a record low: “The black unemployment rate of 6.8 percent in December was the lowest since the Bureau of Labor Statistics started tracking it in 1972, a year in which the rate ranged from 11.2 percent and 9.4 percent,” reports CNBC.

In fact, this is the first time the black unemployment rate for Americans aged 16 and up has fallen below 7% in the 45 years it has been tracked by the government. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *