Chelsea Handler Admits She’s ‘Very Sexually Attracted to Robert Mueller’

Far-left comedienne Chelsea Handler has admitted she is “very sexually attracted” to FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller, just hours after he concluded his investigations into supposed collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

On Friday evening, the Justice Department announced that Mueller had concluded his investigations into the matter and that he would not be recommending any more indictments against Trump or anyone else involved in his campaign.

Yet despite the weight of disappointment felt by the majority on the Hollywood left, Chelsea Handler admitted that her obsession with the 74-year-old prosecutor may have been because she found him sexually attractive.

If I’m being completely honest, I am very sexually attracted to Robert Mueller. I know it’s not meant to be, but that doesn’t mean I won’t hang a poster of him above my bed. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 23, 2019

