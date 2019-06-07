Biden caves to critics, will support federal funding for abortion one day after saying he was against it

Joe Biden, after one day of taking heavy criticism from pro-abortion advocates, has abandoned his opposition to federal funding for abortion, according to NBC News.

Just yesterday, Biden’s campaign told NBC News that while he supported Roe v. Wade, he also supported a ban on the use of federal funds for abortion referred to as the Hyde Amendment.

The former vice president was immediately hit with severe backlash from Democrats and pro-abortion organizations, including Planned Parenthood.

So harsh was the backlash that the Democratic primary frontrunner did a complete 180 degree turn on the issue Thursday.

Biden revealed his flip-flop on the Hyde Amendment in a rather drawn out introduction to attendees at a Democratic National Committee gala in Atlanta, where he appeared to read a mostly prepared statement detailing his stance in support of abortion rights, before finally getting to the issue at hand – READ MORE