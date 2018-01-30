Even After Controversy, Kid Rock Mostly Well-Received at NHL All-Star Game

Even after liberal sports writers attempted to gin up “controversy” over the National Hockey League’s choice of rocker Kid Rock to entertain during this year’s All-Star game, the singer was mostly well received by a cheering audience.

ESPN, for instance, hyped a supposed “backlash” against the NHL’s choice of Kid Rock and used a series of tweets from liberal sports writers as evidence that “fans” were rising up against the inclusion of the conservative rocker at the game. The Comeback’s Andrew Bucholtz also joined the liberal spin that Kid Rock was causing trouble for the league.

But despite the attempt to create enough trouble for the NHL to yank its offer to Kid Rock, the singer nonetheless performed at Sunday’s game. Ultimately, USA Today’s Jimmy Hascup begrudgingly noted that the rocker appeared to “mostly cheers” at the game. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

In the summer of 2017, Kid Rock pretended to launch a campaign for U.S. Senate, hinting he would be taking on Democrat Debbie Stabenow in Michigan.

The campaign, which had a website and hats and T-shirts for sale, turned out to be a publicity stunt. His publicist told the Detroit News Monday where he has donated the money he raised in the fake political campaign: the College Republicans.

He made the donation — $122,000 in total — to the College Republican National Committee Action voter-registration drive in December. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Liberals are furious at the National Hockey League after the announcement that politically conservative singer Kid Rock was hired to perform at the upcoming All-Star Game on February 18.

Sports writer Andrew Bucholtz joined with and gave a platform to the liberal outrage in his report at The Comeback on January 17.

Bucholtz, for instance, continually called Kid Rock by his given name in his report on the gig instead of calling him by his better-known stage name. It is unlikely that the writer would do the same for liberal entertainers such as Lady Ga Ga or Madonna.

The writer also seemed annoyed that hockey great Jeremy Roenick noted his delight that Kid Rock was hired to entertain fans at the All-Star Game.

I've never seen @NHL fans more united than they are right now in hating the announcement that Kid Rock is playing the #NHLAllStar game. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) January 17, 2018

The NHL looked at how much attention that college football got for having trendy, young, peak-popularity artist in Kendrick Lamar play the halftime show. So they decided to get… *squints eyes* Kid Rock. huh — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 17, 2018

And they say we’re supposed to keep politics out of hockey smh https://t.co/dIF3Izd9lZ — Evan Sporer (@ev_sporer) January 17, 2018

In the press conference announcing the choice, Roenick said that they “can’t get a better guy” than Kid Rock for the game. – READ MORE