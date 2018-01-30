WATCH: Kirsten Gillibrand’s Tone On Sexual Harassment Changed Awfully Quick When She Was Asked About The Clintons

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand talked tough on sexual harassment on ABC’s “The View” Monday — until she was asked about her old friends Bill and Hillary Clinton.

During the interview, Gillibrand called out President Donald Trump and former Democratic Sen. Al Franken for their sexual harassment allegations.

However, Gillibrand’s no-nonsense tone changed really quickly when she was asked about Hillary Clinton’s refusal to fire a 2008 presidential campaign aide who was accused of harassment.

“As you know, I think these things have to be dealt with whether you’re a Democrat, you’re a Republican, you need transparency, you need accountability,” she said. “But in that case I don’t know all the details.” – READ MORE

Democratic New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and other Democratic lawmakers responded to a tweet from President Donald Trump that attacked Gillibrand’s pandering as being a “sexist smear” and a “slut shame.”

CNN hosted Gillibrand for a “CNN exclusive” on Monday where Gillibrand called for President Donald Trump to resign over unproven allegations of sexual misconduct — a move by the network that many called pathetic.

(…)

What is ironic about Gillibrand’s attack on Trump for his alleged and unproven sexual misconduct is the fact that she praised pervert Bill Clinton and even held his hand at one point as evidenced by a photograph that Gillibrand herself tweeted out. Gillibrand called the disgraced former president an incredible leader as she thanked him for his support and for his friendship.

Happy birthday, Pres. @BillClinton! Thank you for your friendship & support as well as your incredible leadership! pic.twitter.com/0P6vUhGZ5k — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 19, 2013